Norton does U-turn on his claim of having ‘winning’ SoPs

OPPOSITION Leader, Aubrey Norton has denied saying that he has the Coalition’s ‘winning’ Statements of Poll (SoPs) during an exchange with Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo at the Georgetown Club on Monday.

“Could you bring, at any point in time, a piece of clip in which I said I had the winning SoPs? I did not,” he told reporters outside the Office of the President after meeting with President, Dr Irfaan Ali on Friday.

During the exchange on Monday, the Opposition Leader challenged the Vice-President to a public debate, to which the Vice-President agreed, but on condition that the Opposition Leader presents the APNU+AFC Statements of Poll (SoPs) from the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

The APNU+AFC has repeatedly claimed that it won the elections, based on its SoPs, but has never presented them to the public, or in court during the five-month impasse in 2020 in which it tried every conceivable means to hold on to power but failed.

Norton told Jagdeo that he is willing to submit those SoPs, but only at the end of the debate between them.

On Friday, the Opposition Leader in a haste to dodge reporters’ questions on his ‘winning’ SoPs, apparently got confused an entered the wrong vehicle. Norton was seen exiting the vehicle he first entered and quickly making his way into another, all the while maintaining stony silence to questions from reporters.