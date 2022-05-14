News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Norton does U-turn on his claim of having ‘winning’ SoPs
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton speaking to reporters on Friday (Adrian Narine photo)
Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton speaking to reporters on Friday (Adrian Narine photo)

OPPOSITION Leader, Aubrey Norton has denied saying that he has the Coalition’s ‘winning’ Statements of Poll (SoPs) during an exchange with Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo at the Georgetown Club on Monday.
“Could you bring, at any point in time, a piece of clip in which I said I had the winning SoPs? I did not,” he told reporters outside the Office of the President after meeting with President, Dr Irfaan Ali on Friday.
During the exchange on Monday, the Opposition Leader challenged the Vice-President to a public debate, to which the Vice-President agreed, but on condition that the Opposition Leader presents the APNU+AFC Statements of Poll (SoPs) from the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.
The APNU+AFC has repeatedly claimed that it won the elections, based on its SoPs, but has never presented them to the public, or in court during the five-month impasse in 2020 in which it tried every conceivable means to hold on to power but failed.
Norton told Jagdeo that he is willing to submit those SoPs, but only at the end of the debate between them.
On Friday, the Opposition Leader in a haste to dodge reporters’ questions on his ‘winning’ SoPs, apparently got confused an entered the wrong vehicle. Norton was seen exiting the vehicle he first entered and quickly making his way into another, all the while maintaining stony silence to questions from reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.