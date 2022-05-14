Major celebration to mark Cuba, Guyana 50th anniversary

IN celebration of the semi-centennial anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cuba and Guyana this year, the Embassy of Cuba in Georgetown, in collaboration with the Global Friendships Foundation, has commenced planning for the hosting of a special celebratory event.

The event called ‘Fiesta Cubana’ is scheduled for September 24-25, 2022 in Georgetown.

“This special jubilee celebration shall be a mega outdoor Cuban themed culinary, cultural and tourism event that is expected to attract the attendance and participation of not only Guyanese of every walk of life, but also members of the Cuban, and other Latin American and Caribbean communities living in, or visiting Guyana at that time. It is often said that the best way to understand a country and its people is by experiencing its culture,” the release said.

At that event, attendees shall be treated to the widest range of delectable Cuban foods and snacks, the popular cocktails and other refreshing beverages, the scintillating culture including its music and dance performances, art and handicraft and a glimpse into Cuba’s amazing tourism product, the release noted.

The main thrust of this two-night affair, apart from marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, shall be to promote Cuba’s latest and greatest tourism offerings showing Guyanese travellers the benefits and opportunities to have destination weddings, honeymoons, vacations, group travel, study tours, adventure travel, business travel and family travel to this exotic Caribbean island, to expose the Guyanese public to traditional Cuban dishes such as the Cuban sandwich, Medianoche, Ropa vieja, Lechon asado, Ajiaco Cubano, Fricasé de pollo, Pulpeta along with the famous Cuban Cocktails including the classic Mojito, Daiquiri, Cuba Libre, El Presidente, El Floridita, Canchanchara and Cubanito, and to give attendees a taste of its rich culture which is largely an amalgamation of African and Spanish influences. Cuban music is known the world over for its lively and exciting pulsating rhythms, and from Mambo to Tango to Salsa to Bolero, there will be Cuban dances for everyone, whether they prefer watching or dancing, the release noted.

The event planners have chosen the latter part of September to host the event when Guyana will already be abuzz with the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPLT20) domestic Twenty20 cricket finals and the carnival, adding a Latin flavour to the Caribbean festivities that will be ongoing at that time.

Cubans and other Latin Americans currently residing in Guyana and who are interested in participating and who have culinary, mixology and bartending skills or who have artistic capabilities in singing, playing an instrument, in dance, poetry or comedy, along with impressionists, magicians, and ventriloquists are all asked to contact the event coordinators at email: globalfriendshipsfoundation@gmail.com or telephone: 225.1881 to come on board.