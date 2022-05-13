Enterprise Florida Inc., World Trade Center Miami eye Guyana

MORE partnerships and synergies between Guyanese and American institutions and firms are expected to be created, as the Enterprise Florida Inc. and World Trade Center Miami have turned its attention to Guyana.

This is according to Director of Vitality Accounting, Abbas Hamid, who visited both organisations in Miami, Florida.

According to a release, Hamid met with senior officials from both organisations who signalled their interest in exploring investment opportunities in Guyana.

Hamid, speaking on the engagements, said: “It was a validating moment to witness the genuine interest of the World Trade Center Miami and Enterprise Florida Inc., to explore the opportunities in Guyana. Guyana has a chance to realise the potential we’ve often talked about. It’s about doing the work and seizing the opportunities.”

He said that as a result of the engagements, his firm has already created a joint venture with Averkamp CPA Group LLC, a financial firm located in Florida.

The Enterprise Florida Inc. is a public-private partnership of business and government leaders, which serves as the state’s primary entity for trade and export development, supporting more than 60,000 Florida exporting businesses, in a bid to boost economic development, international trade, research, and marketing.

The World Trade Center Miami is a powerful driver for business growth and economic prosperity.

For more than 25 years, it has facilitated international commerce in Miami with a business model based on serving the Western Hemisphere and global trade community, rather than through a regional membership programme.

Business development consultant and owner of ACE Consultancy, Dr. Rosh Khan, who also met with representatives of those organisations, said that those engagements focused on key areas of cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations through increased trade. He also said that webinars and trade missions will be announced in the near future.

He related that his consultancy will be engaging these entities for business matchmaking opportunities.

Dr. Khan plays key leadership roles in local business support organisations such as the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association, and the American Chamber of Commerce (Guyana).

The recent meetings, he said, could not have happened at a more “opportune time,” since Guyana is well on its way to becoming a hub of investment. Those meetings will also create a foundation for collaboration between the World Trade Center Miami and the soon-to-be-established World Trade Center in Guyana.

Guyana is set to become home to the Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM’s) first World Trade Centre, following successful negotiations between the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) and the World Trade Centre Association (WTCA), which is headquartered in New York.

In April 2022 Demerara Distillers Limited, after months of negotiations, secured a licence to establish the WTC in Guyana.

The plan, as outlined by DDL, is to transform its building at High Street, Kingston, into the centre, which will provide a range of opportunities for local businesses and organisations to enhance their networking capabilities globally. Work on the interior redesign of the building has already begun.