‘Short Man’ pleads not guilty to murder
DEAD: Anthony Breedy
A MIXED 12-member jury was, on Wednesday, empanelled before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Demerara High Court for the trial of Donell Trapp called ‘Short Man’, who is accused of murdering 60-year-old remigrant Agriculturist, Anthony Breedy, in 2016.

Trapp formerly of Timehri, East Bank Demerara, pleaded not guilty to the indictment which read that between March 12 and 14, 2016 at Hill Foot, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, he murdered Breedy.

MURDER ACCUSED: Donell Trapp called ‘Short Man’

He is being represented by attorneys-at-law Dexter Smartt and Javon Cox, while prosecutor Lisa Cave and State Counsel Latifah Elliott are on record for the state.

The trial commenced on Wednesday with a series of witnesses.

Based on reports, Breedy’s body was found with the hands and feet bound, on the lower flat of his two-storey house.

It was also discovered that he’d sustained multiple injuries in his head, and that after committing the act, his killers had made off with his Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and other belongings, including an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card.

