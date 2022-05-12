News Archives
One person arrested following alleged armed robbery at Mahaica GuyOil gas station
Armed-Robbery

POLICE are investigating an alleged robbery under arms at the GuyOil gas station, Track ‘E’ Good Hope, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), a statement from the law enforcement agency said today.

The alleged robbery is reported to have been committed by three males using firearms and a knife around 17:30 hrs on Wednesday, police said.

The police statement read: “Enquiries disclosed that on the date and time mentioned, the two pump attendants were performing their duties at the pump station and while one of them was fueling a Route 50 minibus, BWW 2987, when three armed and masked males entered the gas station, held onto the pump attendants and relieved them of the cash and other valuables.

Subsequently, the bandits entered the minibus with the passengers and held them at knife and gunpoint respectively, and relieved them of the articles aforementioned, before making good their escape to the western side of the gas station.

The matter was reported to the police on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, and the scene was visited by a party of police.

One person was arrested and is currently in police custody.”

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
