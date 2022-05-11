News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Bicycle gang robs Critchlow Labour College students
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Armed-robbery

TWO female students were, on Monday, robbed at knife-point by eight identifiable bandits on bicycles, minutes after they finished classes at the Critchlow Labour College on Woolford Avenue.

According to Police Headquarters, the two female students, a 20-year-old of Camp Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown and a 28-year-old of Block Eight Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, were robbed of two Samsung Galaxy cellular phones valued collectively at $87,000, and $31,000 in cash.

Initial enquiries revealed that the victims had finished classes at around 21:00hrs and were awaiting transportation to return home when they were approached by the eight perpetrators who were on bicycles.

Police said one of the suspects was armed with a knife, and he pointed it at the victims in a menacing manner, while the other suspects relieved the women of the mentioned articles.
After taking the valuables, the suspects escaped west along Woolford Avenue and onto Albert Street. Police are currently investigating the robbery.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.