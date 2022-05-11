Bicycle gang robs Critchlow Labour College students

TWO female students were, on Monday, robbed at knife-point by eight identifiable bandits on bicycles, minutes after they finished classes at the Critchlow Labour College on Woolford Avenue.

According to Police Headquarters, the two female students, a 20-year-old of Camp Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown and a 28-year-old of Block Eight Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, were robbed of two Samsung Galaxy cellular phones valued collectively at $87,000, and $31,000 in cash.

Initial enquiries revealed that the victims had finished classes at around 21:00hrs and were awaiting transportation to return home when they were approached by the eight perpetrators who were on bicycles.

Police said one of the suspects was armed with a knife, and he pointed it at the victims in a menacing manner, while the other suspects relieved the women of the mentioned articles.

After taking the valuables, the suspects escaped west along Woolford Avenue and onto Albert Street. Police are currently investigating the robbery.