Queen hands over to Charles for State Opening of Parliament

The State Opening of Parliament marks the start of the parliamentary year, with the Queen’s speech setting out the agenda of the government and the laws that it wants to introduce.

The speech is usually read out by the monarch, as head of state, with the Queen only missing it twice during her 70-year reign, in 1959 and 1963, because of pregnancies.

On those occasions, the speech was delivered by the Lord Chancellor, but the Prince of Wales will stand in for the Queen this year.

There have been adaptations of the State Opening in recent years – with the Queen not wearing the heavy Imperial State Crown or ceremonial robes and there was a more scaled-back ceremony last year because of Covid restrictions.