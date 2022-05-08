Man stabbed to death at Rose Hall Town

–suspect hospitalised

POLICE in ‘B’ Division are working to ascertain the identity of a man who was fatally stabbed on Friday evening in Rose Hall Town, East Berbice Corentyne.

Thus far, he has only been identified as “Fineman” and reports are that he hails from the lower East Coast of Demerara.

The suspect, who was injured, has been identified as Anthony Cameron called “Anta”; he remains a patient under guard at the New Amsterdam Hospital after suffering stab wounds to his neck and abdomen. It is unclear how he received the wounds or whether it was during the incident.

This newspaper understands that he underwent surgery to his abdomen on Friday evening.

Reports indicated that Cameron confronted the victim at around 17:30hrs on Friday and stabbed him to his chest. It is alleged that the duo was imbibing throughout the afternoon and an argument reportedly erupted over a woman identified as “Sisto.”

An eyewitness told the police that he had just bought two bottles of Guinness and was standing on Maycock Street, Rose Hall Town when the victim approached him and asked for $100.

According to the eyewitness, shortly after Cameron approached and began to argue with the victim during which he (Cameron) pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim to the chest.

The victim collapsed and Cameron jumped on his bicycle and said he was going to file a police report.

Meanwhile, the Police responded to the scene and escorted the victim to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after, Cameron arrived at the hospital in the company of a relative with stab wounds to the region of his neck and abdomen; he was subsequently admitted and reportedly told the police that it was ‘Fineman’ who stabbed him.

Due to the severity of his wounds, Cameron was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital on Friday night. Investigations are ongoing.