–President Ali says, but advises stakeholders to practise responsible reporting

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Tuesday, underscored his government’s commitment to preserving the “full freedom of the press,” but emphasised the need for responsible reporting, decency and accountability.

The President made this charge during his address on the opening day of the inaugural World Press Freedom Day Conference held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The two-day event which ends on Wednesday (today), was organised by the Office of the Prime Minister – Department of Public Affairs, in collaboration with the Office of the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations (UN) and the Guyana Media and Communication Academy (GMCA).

The event is being held in celebration of World Press Freedom Day, which is commemorated around the world on May 3.

This year, celebration is under the theme “Journalism Under Digital Siege.” The theme is intended to highlight the multiple ways in which surveillance and digitally mediated attacks endanger journalists and journalism, according to the United Nations (UN).

Calling press freedom “our way of life” in any democratic society, the President highlighted the critical role that the media plays in society, particularly in Guyana, given the important development juncture that the country is at, with its burgeoning oil and gas sector.

“I believe in the full freedom of the press. I am open to constructive criticism. Freedom and press freedom… to understand what it is, is understanding our way of life, it is a culture. All of us have to have it in us to accept it as a way of life, of culture,” President Ali declared.

However, the President pointed out that as with any democratic freedoms, there must be regulations against abuses.

“When we speak of freedom, we are speaking of the ability to conduct ourselves in an open, free manner. But the ability to conduct ourselves in such a manner is within the confines of rules and the constitution that exists in a democratic society,” the President noted

He went on to further explain this, saying: “Men and women are free, but there are limitations to which one has to exist in that free society. You are not free to harm each other, you are not free to destroy property and you are not free to destroy character. That is why there are laws, freedom exists within the confines of laws and rules in a democratic society.”

The President said that even as we call for the freedom of the press, we must advocate for responsible reporting and decency.

“A journalist just can’t write, they should be responsible for what they write. This is where we have not an issue but a challenge. How do we strike that construct that allows responsibility in what you write to emerge? Responsibility is a heavy weight but responsibility must be carried,” the President said.

The national conference and symposium sought to bring together local state and private media practitioners, with government, civil society stakeholders and global experts to explore the paradigm on which the Communication for Development (C4D) could find a more meaningful space, within the broader evolution continuum of the Fourth Estate in the Guyanese context.

Tuesday’s opening ceremony also featured remarks by President of the Guyana Press Association (GPA), Nazima Raghubir; UN Resident Coordinator, Yesim Oruc and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy.

During her remarks, Raghubir welcomed the hosting of the conference, saying: “We see some of the discussions set for the next two days as important in helping to continue to chart the course on the media’s role in the development of Guyana.”

Raghubir said that the media remains a significant partner in the development and growth of any democratic nation, and must be given the necessary tools to do its job.

“To be able to contribute to development, access is important to the media. Our contribution can be seen as both a role in educating and advocating. We have seen the media in Guyana making these contributions through its interactions with communities and its reporting at the community level as well as governance and transparency and accountability,” she said.

The event also featured the official unveiling of the Guyana Media and Communication Academy (GMCA), which is also part of the government’s commitment to the development and upskilling of media and other communications personnel.

Minister McCoy, in his remarks, noted that the celebration of World Press Freedom Day was a profound time for media practitioners to review their strengths and weaknesses and galvanise special attention to issues which threaten their freedoms.

For the government, the day presents an occasion to outline its accomplishments as it relates to examining shortcomings, mobilising resources, supporting talent, and looking at avenues for greater partnerships.

“In Guyana, under the PPP/C government, the matter of press freedom has been well guarded and held sacrosanct. Your role in helping to safeguard this fledgling democracy must never be understated or forgotten. You too were the guardians of democracy. We thank you each and every one of you most sincerely for the work you have done,” McCoy said.