ANUG reinstates Kian Jabour following dismissal of assault charge

IN a media statement, today, A New and United Guyana (ANUG) has returned its executive member, Kian Jabour, to public duties after an assault charge against him at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court was dismissed.

Jabour, General Secretary of his party, was charged in February with allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend. He was on $20,000 bail. A source confirmed to the Guyana Chronicle that the charge against Jabour was withdrawn.

The source did not specifically state when that charge was withdrawn.

In its statement, today, ANUG said: “A New and United Guyana is happy to welcome Mr. Jabour back

to active participation in the party’s executive. As stated initially by the party and reiterated, we

believe in the pillars of respect for individual rights, as well as the premise of innocence until

proven otherwise.”