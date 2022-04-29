ICAO provides technical assistance to local aviation authorities

THE Guyana Civil Aviation Authority and other authorities within the aviation sector got a welcome boost in the form of technical assistance from two aircraft accident investigation regional officers from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The team met with the designated Aircraft Accident Investigator, the Director General (ag) and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)’s ICAO compliance team to provide technical assistance on the new 2020 edition Protocol Questions in the area of Aircraft Accident Investigation ICAO annex 13.

That was done to help prepare Guyana for its future ICAO audit, so that there can be national and regional improvement in that area.

The two officers, who travelled to Guyana to conduct this capacity building exercise with local authorities, met with Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, on Thursday.

During the meeting, the minister said: “Our country is poised for a multi-sectoral transformation where aviation will play a more supportive role and will expand exponentially. With increased activities, I am aware that there will be increased risks. We, therefore, must be prepared for this expansion for us to develop our country harmoniously, thus ICAO’s support is a timely intervention.”

Minister Edghill related that he was pleased with the support that Guyana’s aviation sector has received from the South American regional office for the past two decades.

He said air navigation services and the regulatory arm of the GCAA have been in constant communication with the regional office.