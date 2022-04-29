News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
ExxonMobil contributes further $20M to STEM programme
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
ExxonMobil Production Manager Mike Ryan giving an overview of ExxonMobil’s operations in Guyana to more than 70 students of participating schools (ExxonMobil photo)
ExxonMobil Production Manager Mike Ryan giving an overview of ExxonMobil’s operations in Guyana to more than 70 students of participating schools (ExxonMobil photo)

EXXONMOBIL Guyana has contributed more than $20 million to the Volunteer Youth Corps Inc. (VYC) for the continuation of its STEM after-school programme in Regions Three and Four.

ExxonMobil Guyana Production Manager Mike Ryan officially handed over the funds in the form of a cheque to VYC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Goldie Scott at the ogranisation’s D’Urban Backlands office.
This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the partnership between ExxonMobil Guyana and VYC Inc.

Ryan was quoted in a press statement as saying: “This is the longest-running programme we have supported to date. Our long-term support is testament to the VYC’s development, and the adaptability of the programme to the changing needs of the community.”

Scott added that the funding from ExxonMobil Guyana has allowed the NGO to be much more secure, and ensure that the programme is consistent in providing after-school services to children.
“We have grown from about three teachers to close to 30 teachers in the programme, and moved from 100 to 700 children year- round,” the CEO said.

The organisation, he said, will continue to support its 700 students across 18 high schools. The Grades Seven to Eleven students will receive instruction for several subjects two to three days per week. Additionally, students will benefit from STEM seminars and robotics workshops.

More than 5,000 students have received free after-school lessons, and supportive services during the decade-long partnership.
The most recent donation pushed ExxonMobil Guyana’s contributions to the VYC to some $113 million (US$565,000) since the collaboration began in 2012.

Volunteer Youth Corps Inc. is a non-governmental and non-profit organisation that has been in operation for over 25 years, providing quality health, education and social services to children and youth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.