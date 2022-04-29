ExxonMobil contributes further $20M to STEM programme

EXXONMOBIL Guyana has contributed more than $20 million to the Volunteer Youth Corps Inc. (VYC) for the continuation of its STEM after-school programme in Regions Three and Four.

ExxonMobil Guyana Production Manager Mike Ryan officially handed over the funds in the form of a cheque to VYC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Goldie Scott at the ogranisation’s D’Urban Backlands office.

This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the partnership between ExxonMobil Guyana and VYC Inc.

Ryan was quoted in a press statement as saying: “This is the longest-running programme we have supported to date. Our long-term support is testament to the VYC’s development, and the adaptability of the programme to the changing needs of the community.”

Scott added that the funding from ExxonMobil Guyana has allowed the NGO to be much more secure, and ensure that the programme is consistent in providing after-school services to children.

“We have grown from about three teachers to close to 30 teachers in the programme, and moved from 100 to 700 children year- round,” the CEO said.

The organisation, he said, will continue to support its 700 students across 18 high schools. The Grades Seven to Eleven students will receive instruction for several subjects two to three days per week. Additionally, students will benefit from STEM seminars and robotics workshops.

More than 5,000 students have received free after-school lessons, and supportive services during the decade-long partnership.

The most recent donation pushed ExxonMobil Guyana’s contributions to the VYC to some $113 million (US$565,000) since the collaboration began in 2012.

Volunteer Youth Corps Inc. is a non-governmental and non-profit organisation that has been in operation for over 25 years, providing quality health, education and social services to children and youth.