Wife found in Berbice shallow grave; Police claim husband “confessed” to act
DECEASED: Dataley Permaul
DECEASED: Dataley Permaul

POLICE have arrested 55-year-old, Avemanen Permaul, husband of 53-year-old, Dataley Permaul whose body was found in a shallow grave at Kilcoy Chesney, Berbice.

Police claim that the man “confessed” when questioned about the act which was reportedly committed on April 22.

Dataley, the mother of Guyanese test cricketer, Veersammy Permaul, was discovered this morning, according to a police statement.

“Her son, 30-year-old cricketer Veersammy Permaul visited the Police Station in Berbice yesterday (April 28th, 2022) and reported that his mom has been missing since April 22nd, 2022,” police said.

Avemanen Permaul is currently assisting with investigations, police said.

Staff Reporter

