Body of Venezuelan woman found in shallow grave

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) is investigating the alleged murder of a Venezuelan clothes vendor at Eteringbang landing, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

According to reports, the body of 49-year-old Deissy Antury Perdomo was found in a shallow grave.

Reports are that the incident occurred sometime between April 23 and April 26, 2022, in the ‘Cores’ Backdam area.

Perdomo was also mining in the area and worked alongside her reputed husband, Vladimir Marquez and two male Venezuelan nationals.

Initial investigations revealed that the woman’s reputed husband left for Venezuela on April 22 and the following day, Perdomo was seen leaving the backdam in the company of the two males.

It is alleged that they made their way to the Eteringbang landing, where they were seen shopping and imbibing. Perdomo was later seen again with the two men heading towards their camp.

The police, in a statement, said on April 26, when Marquez returned from Venezuela, he was unable to contact his wife and became alarmed. He subsequently formed a search party to comb the area.

Perdomo’s body was later found in a four-foot wide hole, partly covered with mud and dry leaves and examinations showed that there were multiple chop wounds about her body.

While checks were made for the two Venezuelan men, reports indicated that they were last seen on April 24 and had left for Venezuela.

Marquez is currently in custody assisting with ongoing investigations.