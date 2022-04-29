News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
$32B to be spent on fortifying regions against floods
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo
Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo

THE government has rolled out a plan to provide a long-term solution to flooding countrywide, which will see an expenditure of some $32 billion.
Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, made this disclosure at Dundee, Mahaicony, during a community meeting on Wednesday.

The discussion comes on the heels of a recent consultation held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, to discuss strategic flooding interventions in Regions Two, Three, Five and Six.
Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Lionel Wordsworth, outlined proposals intended to improve the drainage system to tackle flooding in Region Five.

A pump in operation

He said when there is rainfall to the magnitude the country experienced mid last year, the rivers are swollen and the water overflows the embankments, resulting in flooding.
The government, through NDIA, plans to rehabilitate the Mahaica Creek embankment and upgrade existing channels to take water directly into the Atlantic Ocean. Also, with the creation of new outlets, improved pump and drainage capacity, the decades-old situation could be resolved.

“We propose a new outlet to be added at Dantzig; this would entail cutting across the road, upgrading channels, constructing a [pump] station, new sluice and pump, like what we are currently doing at Cottage,” Wordsworth said.

Dr. Jagdeo said that,apart from the proposed works, the government will dredge the mouths of the Mahaica, Mahaicony and Abary rivers.
The government, in addition to its own plans, is also examining several proposals made by residents to address flooding.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.