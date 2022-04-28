Linden roads to get $600M facelift

THE Ministry of Public Works will soon be rolling out a massive infrastructural development programme in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), which will see a number of roads in Linden being upgraded at an estimated cost of over $600 million.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, conducted an inspection of the roads to be done in Industrial Area, Kara Kara, Amelia’s Ward, Silver City and Block 22, on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Regional Executive Officer (REO), Dwight John and a team of engineers from the ministry.

Minister Edghill said that the interventions are as a result of representations made by residents during Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo’s outreach in Linden last month.

“… so, I’ve have gone myself to see the state of the roads and the fact of the matter is the state of the roads in Region 10 is horrible because it’s clear no proper maintenance and rehabilitation was done over the last period; so things have gotten worse,” he said.

Edghill added that the tendering process for the projects will commence shortly, after which works will commence.

Additionally, he said the ministry is finalising the programme for sub-district two – Kwakwani, Hururu and Landersville and sub-district one — Wismar and Mackenzie, as well as the road to Muritaro, and Malali, among others.

In the case of the internal roads in Kwakwani, Minister Edghill related that the minimum amount of funds that have to be expended is $200 million. Those works will be done as part of the ministry’s 2022 hinterland work programme.

This year, the sum of $76.7 billion was budgeted in the national budget to improve roads and bridges countrywide.