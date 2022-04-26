News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Police Force Band plays for President on birth anniversary
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
President, Dr Irfaan Ali, receives a portrait of himself from senior functionaries of the Guyana Police Force on Monday (Office of the President photo)
President, Dr Irfaan Ali, receives a portrait of himself from senior functionaries of the Guyana Police Force on Monday (Office of the President photo)

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, celebrated another year on the planet and was treated to a medley of local tunes by the Guyana Police Force Band, at State House, on Monday.

The Head of State was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag), Calvin Brutus; Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag), Ravindradat Budhram; representatives from the Office of the President, including Permanent Secretary, Abena Moore and other members of the Guyana Police Force.

President Ali expressed his gratitude for the performance and warm sentiments extended to him.

“I pray that God continues to be merciful and bless all of you and your families, keep you in good health and keep our country, by extension, in good health; bring us together and unite us as a family, a Guyanese family that would not only be good for the country but that would be able to strengthen each and every Guyanese to look out for each other. That is my greatest wish.”

Members of the Guyana Police Force Steel Orchestra play for the President (Office of the President photo)

The President used the opportunity to reiterate his commitment to improving the lives of every Guyanese.

“I promise that I will try to upkeep the high values that we are committed to. I promise that we will work towards ensuring that every Guyanese, their lives become better.”

President Ali was also presented with a token from Permanent Secretary of the Office of the President, Abena Moore and a portrait by local artist Randy Bentinck on behalf of the Guyana Police Force. (Office of the President)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.