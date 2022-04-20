News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Qatari investors eye local opportunities
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali; Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar; Chief Executive Officer of Go-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop and Director of Projects in the Office of the President, Marcia Nadir-Sharma, engage representatives of the Qatari Investment Mission, on Tuesday (Office of the President photo)
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali; Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar; Chief Executive Officer of Go-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop and Director of Projects in the Office of the President, Marcia Nadir-Sharma, engage representatives of the Qatari Investment Mission, on Tuesday (Office of the President photo)

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, and a team of high-level government officials, on Tuesday, met with a delegation from the Qatari Investment Mission to advance discussions on investment opportunities in Guyana.

The Qatari Investment Mission representatives were Group Chairman of Power International Holding, Moutaz Al Khayyat; Group Chief Venture Officer of Power International Holding, Ali Kazma and the company’s Chief Business Development Officer, Mazen Alsbeti.

The visiting team was accompanied by Ambassador George Hallaq and Andrew Hallaq.

Other members of Guyana’s team were Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar; Chief Executive Officer of Go-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop and Director of Projects in the Office of the President, Marcia Nadir-Sharma.

Representatives of the Qatari Investment Mission engaging senior government officials at the Office of the President, on Tuesday (Office of the President photo)

In 2020, President Ali had met with the Emir of Qatar, His Royal Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and discussed areas for collaboration in the agricultural sector through investments in the Halaal industry, expansion of the housing programme, the strengthening of diplomatic ties between the two countries, and support in other critical sectors including energy, oil and gas, services and infrastructure.

In 2019, Guyana and Qatar signed a Bilateral Air Services agreement which paved the way for future co-operation in investment, in trade, and air travel and also in the movement of people.

Notably, Qatar, the UAE and Kuwait are all major oil-producing countries and Guyana has had diplomatic ties with these counties since the 1990s. With the announcement of its oil finds, Guyana is expected to be ‘on par’ with these countries, on a per-capita basis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.