Former Chancellor’s son charged over alleged racial remarks to police constable
Nirvan Singh (Photo not owned by Guyana Chronicle)
NIRVAN Singh, the son of former Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Carl Singh, was slapped with private charges on Wednesday for allegedly using racial slurs against an Afro-Guyanese police constable, Shawnette Bollers.

Singh, an attorney, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Bollers is reported to have been part of the security detail attached to the Singhs’ Middle and Cummings Street, Georgetown residence.

The accused man denied that he willfully excited or attempted to excite racial hostility and ill-will against the woman on the grounds of race by using words directed at her.

The young attorney was released on $100,000 bail. He will return to court on May 18.

It is also reported that Bollers, through her attorney, Eusi Anderson, has since filed a $150 million lawsuit against the young Singh.

