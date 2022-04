GUYANESE, on Monday, turned out in the thousands to mark the return of traditional Easter celebrations, which were put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Families from all walks of life spent the day picnicking in the parks, and on beaches and community centre grounds. And, of course, the kites of the children dotted the sunny skies (Photo credit: Office of the President, Indrawattie Natram, Adrian Narine)