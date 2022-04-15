Chinese Medical Brigade to provide specialist training to local doctors

SOME 24 local doctors are set to benefit from specialist training administered by the Chinese Medical Brigade.

Speaking at the launch of the programme at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Thursday, the hospital’s acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Robbie Rambarran, said that 12 of the doctors who are currently enrolled in the programme are from GPHC, eight are from other health facilities on the coastland and four are from hinterland regions.

The CEO explained that the programme is divided into two parts, with the first being a three-month online course, followed by six months of practical sessions in specialties such as anesthesiology, orthopedics, nephrology, obstetrics, gynecology and pathology.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, said that when the programme was first offered, health authorities saw it as an opportunity for the ministry to do further postgraduate training for doctors.

So, when a call was put out to have doctors participate in the programme, there was an influx of persons who were willing to come on board.

To this end, Dr. Anthony said that the topics or specialties that have been chosen are areas that the country really needs to build capacity in.

He drew particular attention to pathology, an area which authorities have had problems with, especially in terms of getting enough persons in the pathology field.

Additionally, Dr. Anthony said that nephrology is also an area where the Health Ministry is paying careful attention to; this is evidenced by the recently launched dialysis programme.

“This is certainly going to help us as we go forward and there are other areas that are very critical, so this is coming at a really important time,” he said.

Dr. Anthony thanked his adviser, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, who, he said, has recognised the importance of this training and spent a lot of effort to ensure that the launch of the programme was successful.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan, said that the training will contribute to the capacity building of medical specialists in Guyana. She added that for a long time, the Chinese have been trying to enhance its efforts to support the development of Guyana’s healthcare sector through various means.

The training course, she said, is another way in which the Government and People of China will support capacity building in Guyana’s healthcare sector.

“At the end of the training course, members of the medical brigade will leave Guyana with hopes that the skills will remain, then more Guyanese can benefit from our co-operation,” Ambassador Guo Haiyan added.

The Minister of Health thanked the Government of China for their continuous support over the years and said that he hoped that this becomes an essential part of how future brigades approach training.

“It’s very commendable and we would like to see, as we go forward in future years that this becomes an integral part of the brigade’s activity here in Guyana,” Dr. Anthony said.