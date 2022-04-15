Annual Memorial of Christ’s death to be observed after sundown today

JEHOVAH’S Witnesses the world over will, today, commemorate the death anniversary of Jesus Christ in their Kingdom Halls. Owing to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Zoom alternative is also available for those who wish to attend online.

The Memorial is the most important event of the year for Jehovah’s Witnesses. For last year’s virtual event, over 8.6 million Witnesses were joined by more than 12.6 million visitors. The total attendance of 21,367,603 marked a 19.7 per cent increase from 2020, despite the pandemic.

Although the Memorial will be in a virtual format again, for the first time since 2019 the Witnesses will be meeting in-person throughout the country for this annual celebration.

Admission to this event is free and no registration is required. Information on attending locally is available at jw.org and can also be provided by any of Jehovah’s Witnesses or by Local Spokesman, Andre Darrell, at 617-9089 or andredarrell@yahoo.com.