News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Annual Memorial of Christ’s death to be observed after sundown today
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Witnesses

JEHOVAH’S Witnesses the world over will, today, commemorate the death anniversary of Jesus Christ in their Kingdom Halls. Owing to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Zoom alternative is also available for those who wish to attend online.
The Memorial is the most important event of the year for Jehovah’s Witnesses. For last year’s virtual event, over 8.6 million Witnesses were joined by more than 12.6 million visitors. The total attendance of 21,367,603 marked a 19.7 per cent increase from 2020, despite the pandemic.
Although the Memorial will be in a virtual format again, for the first time since 2019 the Witnesses will be meeting in-person throughout the country for this annual celebration.
Admission to this event is free and no registration is required. Information on attending locally is available at jw.org and can also be provided by any of Jehovah’s Witnesses or by Local Spokesman, Andre Darrell, at 617-9089 or andredarrell@yahoo.com.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.