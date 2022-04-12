News Archives
Berbice to undergo massive transformation
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, addresses residents of Region Six, while Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond (left) and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues look on (Office of the President photo)
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, addresses residents of Region Six, while Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond (left) and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues look on (Office of the President photo)

–state-of-the-art hotels, malls, private hospitals on the cards
–plans in place for upgrade of Rose Hall aerodrome to Ogle-standard airport
–six proposals for small oil refineries being examined

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali, on Monday announced that Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) is slated for massive transformation across all sectors.

The Head of State led a team of high-level Cabinet officials to Berbice with the aim of engaging residents, finding solutions to their problems and outlining the government’s vision for the region.

During his first stop at the Drop-in Centre in Smithfield, New Amsterdam, the Head of State made a few major announcements.

“We are creating a macro-vision that will transform this region beyond recognition, create opportunities for new jobs, bring sustainable jobs, and empower people to participate in a greater way in the economy of this region. That is what we are about,” President Ali said.

The President said that his government has been working on a pathway of prosperity for every citizen in the region and for every citizen in the country.

“As we speak now, we are evaluating many interests, from the thought of a deep-water harbour to actually working on an agreement to having a deep-water harbour right here in Region Six that will create thousands of jobs, upstream and downstream,” the Head of State said.

It was also announced that more than six proposals for small refineries in the region have been received.

Residents of Region Six respond to President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s announcements with resounding applause (Office of the President photo)

To supplement the possibility of refineries and other related projects, the Guyana National Training Centre will also be established in the region.

He said that more than $160 million will be spent in “phase one alone” for the training centre, which will be used to train young people in the areas of oil and gas and hospitality.

“These are the real investments,” President Ali said, adding that Berbice will also have its own national stadium, which will be supported by the development of an urban centre.

To this end, President Ali said: “To support that national stadium, we are going to build a new urban centre. We already have proposals for state-of-the-art modern hotels, malls, private hospitals and a whole lot more other commercial activity that will come here and commence before the end of this year.”

He also said that plans are in the pipeline to upgrade the Canje/Rose Hall aerodrome to make it into a municipal airport, similar to the Ogle Airport on the East Coast of Demerara.

It was announced too that the region will get two call centres.  He said that resources for the construction of those facilities have already been set aside and work will commence soon. This initiative, the President said, will create hundreds of jobs.

He said that in the region alone, billions of dollars have been spent within the last two years to improve the lives of every citizen.

The President also listed the current developmental programmes, from road construction to housing, to benefits for the health sector.  He said that all of those things are happening while his government continues to navigate global issues, including COVID-19, the War in Ukraine and the supply chain crisis.

“Our job is to work with every single stakeholder to ensure that we build a region and a country that create sustainable opportunities for all,” President Ali said.

