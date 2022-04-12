Authorities mull launch of breakfast programme in Regions Five, Six

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced that his government is working on a plan to launch a school-feeding programme at schools in Regions Five and Six before the end of the year.

Addressing residents of Region Six during a Cabinet outreach on Monday, President Ali said the aim of the programme is to ensure that children in those regions have proper nourishment that will foster better learning.

He said that along with promoting education and health, this initiative will bring tens of millions of dollars in investment to the region.

“These are the real programmes and policies; these are not fantasies, these are not illusions… These are fundamental policies and programmes that the government is bringing to the children,” President Ali said.

The President also announced that the government intends to ensure that textbooks are provided to all secondary school students in 2022.

“I’m committing to you now that the resources to provide the textbooks for the children in the secondary schools will be available this year,” Dr. Ali said.

The President related that some $108 million has already been spent on the provision of textbooks for students in the region.

He reminded the residents that tens of thousands of children have also benefitted from other initiatives.

The government has spent over $700 million in the region on uniform allowances and the “Because we care” cash grant.

“And imagine we still have to get up to $50,000 per child before the end of this [Presidential] term… So, that will almost triple in three years; that is the type of investment the government is making to the children, to women and vulnerable groups,” President Ali affirmed. (Office of the President)