$160M earmarked for national training centre in Region Six

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Monday, announced that authorities will be moving ahead with plans to transform the Port Mourant Training Centre in Region Six, into a national training centre to prepare Guyanese for the oil and gas and hospitality sectors.

The President said $160 million will be spent on phase one of the project, which is expected to commence by the end of the year.

Dr. Ali made this announcement at the Rose Hall Estate Welfare Ground, where he was accompanied by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues.

“The Guyana National Training Centre will be here in Region Six. This is the centre that will train our young people in different areas of oil and gas, and the hospitality institute will be part of that centre. These are the investments that will transform this region,” the President said.

He said that the government understands the importance of education and the need to ensure young people are equipped with the necessary skills that would make them employable and well-positioned to contribute to the country’s development.

Further, the sum of $50 million will also be invested to equip the New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI), to train young people in skills needed in the region and the country at large.

“We are creating a macro-vision that will transform this region beyond recognition, that will bring new opportunities, that will bring new jobs, that will bring sustainable jobs, and that will empower people to participate in a greater way in the economy of this region. That is what we are about,” Dr. Ali said.

The President also spoke of some of the other initiatives implemented to improve access to education within the region. The sum of $108 million was spent on the provision of textbooks for primary-aged children and resources will also be provided for books for the secondary school students.

More than $613 million was also disbursed to parents of school-aged children in the region through the Because We Care initiative, while $122 million was distributed in uniform allowances.

The Head of State also mentioned some of the other initiatives implemented to bring relief to the citizens, including the COVID-19 cash grant initiative, which empowered some 39,000 households with $926 million in disposable income.

Further, more than $3.6 billion in pension has been distributed to pensioners. In keeping with the government’s manifesto promise, President Ali said this amount will triple in the coming years. Additionally, close to $50 million was spent to empower women within the region.

“We understand that the issues are multidimensional… not only are we embarking on education and training programmes, but we are investing in a shelter for women. We have invested in child advocacy centres for our children,” President Ali said.

The President said those initiatives are all part of the administration’s overall plan to improve the lives of every citizen, and create an enabling environment for citizens to thrive and contribute meaningfully to society. (DPI)