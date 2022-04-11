4 things children need and why

PROTECTION: Families and communities exist to help protect children. In both entities, children should feel safe and secure, supervised by caring adults who have their well-being at heart.

Children need protection from all types of abuse and harm that can befall them during childhood; not just from sexual predators who try to groom and radicalise them on the internet, but sometimes even from trusted family members and good friends. Adults need to be alert and watchful where children are concerned.

They need to learn about the ‘signs of abuse’ to recognise when a child needs help. Adults must know who to turn to and where to go for assistance.

Parents should know how skilfully predators work when they bribe and cajole victims into sexual situations. Only when they understand the dangers and subsequent consequences of abuse can they use adequate measures to safeguard their children. Depraved adults exploit and use children because youngsters do not know any better.

Parents and community members should work together as child protection advocates. They should speak out on behalf of children, create strategies to prevent abuse, and ensure child safety.

Parents can network with other parents and community members to keep up-to-date with incidents in their community and pass on relevant information to keep the neighbourhood safe.

Vigilant community members can help reduce child abuse by identifying vulnerable families and children, leading to the early intervention by professionals, and assistance for families in need.

It is often said, ‘It takes a village to raise a child’. Setting up community websites where people can share information creates a platform to tackle child safety, among other relevant topics.

Direction: As children grow, there comes a time when they question their sense of purpose and their place in the world. When children are academically inclined, parents usually encourage them to work towards a goal, such as a career or a scholarship to learn overseas.

But for so many children, they exist without ever wanting to achieve anything, become someone, or reach a goal; they lack a sense of direction. Their skills or talents were not recognised or nurtured, fussed over or encouraged during their childhood, and they haven’t managed to work out what they want out of life.

Usually, very few role models exist for children in this type of dilemma. Entering adolescence without a sense of direction can leave a young person with time on his/her hands to get up to mischief. For example, girls who grow up without a father and very little guidance may fall for an older man (father figure), and teenage boys could get involved in drugs, alcohol and crime.

Talking to children about their future and what they can achieve is something that parents must start while the children are young and continue as they grow.

Parents should not limit their child’s abilities but give them the incentive to want to do well, not just to please parents but for their sense of attainment.

Parents should praise children for the things they attempt, for their efforts and accomplishments. Even if they could do better, that is not the issue, build them up with words of encouragement and advice.

Parental inspiration helps to build a child’s confidence and resilience. Children are happier when they are working towards something tangible, even more so when they can progress in a specific direction that helps to fulfil their purpose.

Affection (Attention): Children need love and affection for healthy brain development. To enable a child to feel good about himself/herself, he/she needs to feel cherished by parents, siblings and family. Giving a child affection should come naturally to most people, but emotional, social, and even economic pressures can prevent parents from sharing warmth and attention with children. A child can’t tell anyone that he/she lacks love and affection from his/her family; he/she may discover the ‘lack’ as he/she matures.

As a result, he/she might make a point of hugging his/her children every day to make them feel precious, loved and appreciated. On the other hand, he/she may be a parent who says, ‘my parents never done it to me, and I find it hard to embrace and kiss my children’. It could go either way, but if parents are serious about raising happy, well-balanced, rounded children, they will genuinely want to hug them, kiss them and create a strong bond that lasts as long as possible. Non-physical ways of showing affection as children grow can be: having discussions with them, sharing quality time, being on point with their activities and social life, and telling them you love them; not at the end of every phone call (which is a common practice that loses credibility); still, enough times for them to know that your love is sincere.

Connection (Correction): Parents who find it hard to connect with teenagers may have left it late, as good communication with children must be established early and maintained throughout their development. Children and adults should understand the various levels of connection. There is a friendly level, a parent/child level, a deep (serious) level, and a ‘let’s mess about and have fun’ level. In short, adults should be approachable, and children must understand that there is a time and place for everything. No child wants a stuffy, strict parent who is too serious; neither do children need a parent who behaves like their peer.

Children need connection; they need to share their fears, aspirations and happiness with others, especially those who care for them. The link is required more than ever during adolescence as parents’ correct attitudes and outlook on life may become distorted. However, if parents are not connected to their children, how can they correct them?

If you are concerned about the welfare of a child, call the CPA hotline on 227 0979 or write to us at childcaregy@gmail.com

A MESSAGE FROM THE CHILDCARE AND PROTECTION AGENCY,

MINISTRY OF HUMAN SERVICES AND SOCIAL SECURITY