Weekend to savour …
Here, Parasnauth collects the winners’ Masters trophy from an official of the SFSCL while Hardyal receives the winners’ Legends trophy from SFSCL president Dave Singh.
IT was a weekend to savour for Regal as both of their teams played unbeaten throughout the three days of competition to cart off the Masters Over-40 and Legends Over-50 categories in the 16th edition of the South Florida Softball Cricket League (SFSCL) tournament, played in the Sunshine State.

Led astutely by veterans Mahendranauth ‘Bobby’ Parasnauth, who is based in Canada, and Mahendra ‘Anil’ Hardyal, the two teams were never challenged in any of the preliminary round games, culminating with emphatic victories in the finals, played at the picturesque Brian Piccolo Park, Florida.

The Over-40 Masters defeated Corriverton by 67 runs while the Over-50 Legends thrashed Toronto Blizzards by 79 runs.
Regal also swept all the major individual prizes in both categories.

Staff Reporter

