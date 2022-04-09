Guyanese swindled of millions in romance package, pyramid schemes

THERE is a sharp rise of cases where suspected Nigerian citizens who are in the country illegally and those internationally are collaborating with Guyanese citizens in the commission of what is referred to as “Package Delivery Scams or Romance Scams” and “Pyramid Schemes.”

Several Guyanese have been scammed millions of dollars, according to Head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) of the Guyana Police Force, Senior Superintendent Fazil Karimbaksh in a statement released on Friday.

The SOCU Head stated that the Package Delivery or Romance Scammers have emerged more prominently during the COVID-19 pandemic and many persons have fallen victim to the swindle.

The scammers, he noted, target primarily females via several social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and other online dating sites.

“The modus operandi used by the scammers is to befriend unsuspecting females via the aforementioned digital platforms. The scammers create fake profiles of Caucasian men with luxury vehicles and large sums of cash to gain the attention of the victims. After communicating with the victim for some time to build trust with their `new friend’ or `love interest,’ the scammer promises the intended victim some form of assistance. In most instances, it is supposedly a package containing valuable gift items such as designer clothing, jewellery, televisions, cellphones, money and other electronic devices,” the SOCU head stated.

Further, SOCU noted that the victim is usually contacted by a local associate of the scammer, confirming the arrival of the package and requesting their personal contact and other information.

The intended victim is subsequently contacted again and requested to deposit money to a specified local bank account or send via a money transfer agency or the Guyana Post Office Corporation.

“They inform the victim that the payment is required to cover brokerage fees, customs duties, penalties and/or shipping charges for the package(s), which was found on inspection to contain high valued [sic] items. Once the payment is made, the scammers discontinue all contact with the victim,” SOCU underscored.

SOCU is advising the general public that in the event anyone is approached via email, Facebook, WhatsApp, SMS, dating sites etc. and is promised gifts or COVID-19-related financial or other assistance, to not fall prey to these promises.

“Do not share any personal information, transfer or deposit money into the bank accounts of persons you meet online and do not know very well,” SOCU advised.