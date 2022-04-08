ExxonMobil helps two special education teachers pursue master’s degrees

EXXONMOBIL Guyana has made a financial contribution to the United Women for Special Children (UWSC) to fund master’s degrees for two special education teachers.

The money was raised through an employee-based safety feedback programme with the company matching the submissions with funds to be donated to a local cause. The UWSC is this year’s recipient.

“Our mandate basically suggests we try to ensure every child has a safe learning environment, something that would help them become productive members of our society. The fund will be used directly towards the master’s programmes for two young teachers.

“We’re hoping, at the end of this project with them, they would be able to train other teachers and improve the care at the schools they are involved with,” USWC President, Jennifer Prashad, said.

ExxonMobil Guyana’s Safety Manager, Brad Edlington, said that safety was a core value of the company.

“That care is also something we want to extend to our community around us and it’s our privilege to partner with the United Women for Special Children to extend care to those who need it most in our community,” he said.

Founded in 1987, the UWSC works to ensure access to a safe and productive learning environment for children.