Prime Ministers Mottley, Trudeau, new Co-Chairs of SDG Advocates group 
Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley and Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau
(United Nations) AMIDST the growing number of development crises facing the world, United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, on Wednesday, announced Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada as new Co-Chairs of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocates group.

“The Sustainable Development Goals are the world’s blueprint to build a healthier, greener and sustainable future by 2030. With the clock ticking and multiple crises driving us further off track, we must do everything in our power to deliver the SDGs,” UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, said.

He added: “I’m pleased that Prime Minister Mottley and Prime Minister Trudeau will help lead advocacy to do just that.”

In her address after being appointed, Prime Minister Mottley said: “Let us seize the moment to move forward, together, to ensure the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by the end of the Decade of Action and Delivery on the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The Barbadian Prime Minister has campaigned extensively for climate action and debt sustainability in middle-income countries and small states. In 2021, she was awarded the Champions of the Earth Award for her leadership.

Sharing his thoughts, Prime Minister Trudeau said: “To build a better future for people and the planet, we must all place the values of inclusion and sustainability at the heart of everything we do. The 17 Sustainable Development Goals aim to create a world that is fair, equal, and peaceful, with clean air and clean water for everyone.

“As Co-Chair of the SDG Advocates group, I look forward to rallying countries, governments, the private sector, and others, to come together to accelerate our progress and continue to raise our voices – and our ambition – on the path to 2030.”

Prime Minister Trudeau has been a strong advocate for climate action and nature protection, the empowerment of women and girls around the world, and ensuring an inclusive and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SDG Advocates are influential leaders who support the Secretary-General in raising global ambition and action to keep the promise of the SDGs.

The previous Co-Chairs, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana and former Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg have led the group since 2016 and 2014, respectively. The Secretary-General has thanked them for putting the SDGs on the global political agenda.

President Akufo-Addo and former Prime Minister Solberg will continue to stay engaged as Co-Chairs of the SDG Advocates Emeritus Group, a group of alumni Advocates who continue to support the achievement of the SDGs.

Staff Reporter

