Brigadier Bess in Barbados for Caribbean security conference

CHIEF-OF-STAFF of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Godfrey Bess, is currently representing Guyana at the Caribbean Nations Security Conference (CANSEC) 2022 in Barbados.

CANSEC is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored annual regional security forum aimed at encouraging defence and security leaders to strengthen ties of cooperation, discuss regional issues, examine challenges, share lessons learned, and explore ways to improve cooperation on security matters.

The conference opened on Monday and concludes on Thursday, April 7, 2022, and is co-hosted by the Barbados Defence Force.

The theme for this year’s conference is: “Multinational Cooperation in A Changing Operational Environment.”

The specific objective of this conference is to draw attention to counter-terrorism initiatives, counter-illicit flows operations, coordination for Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR), and the need for protecting the Blue Economy; this is all with the view of countering transnational threats and enhancing regional security.