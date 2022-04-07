News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Young Guyanese scholar among top 20 in global professional accountants exam
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Chirag Chandwani
Chirag Chandwani

17-YEAR-OLD, Chirag Chadwani, who landed a Grade I in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certification’s (CSEC) Principles of Accounts examination when he was only 12-years-old, has now placed number 11 globally in the “Audit and Assurance” examination from the December 2021 sitting Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) exams.

Chadwani, a former student at Mae’s School, is the top performer for the Caribbean in that particular examination paper, the ACCA confirmed on its Facebook page.

“119,688 entered for the December sitting, which saw 145,692 exams completed. A total of 4,288 students completed their final exams to become ACCA Affiliates. In the face of the continued pandemic, ACCA also offered remotely invigilated exams to 9,809 students across numerous jurisdictions,” the professional body said on its website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.