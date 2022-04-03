Company targets ‘concrete demand’ with US$10M batching plant

–project to create close to 60 jobs

THE infrastructural landscape of Guyana is changing rapidly, leaving a gap between the demand and supply for construction materials, but also creating opportunities for new investors to enter the market, and for existing stakeholders to increase production.

This massive transformation driven by immense private and public investments, has served as an impetus for various stakeholders, particularly those within the construction and manufacturing sectors.

One such investor is Coosal’s Guyana Construction Inc., which is planning to establish a US$10 million concrete batching plant at Coverden, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

“Our aim is to produce and supply high quality, highly reliable ready-mixed concrete readily available for use in infrastructural development projects, inclusive of housing projects, bridges, soil stabilisation by establishing a concrete batching plant.

“Our products are trusted in the use of construction of hotels, mega infrastructural civil projects, major road constructions, to name a few,” the company wrote in its project summary, which was submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for approval.

With its experience in the sale of construction materials, the company will be looking to edge further ahead with its batching plant, which is expected to address a supposed shortage of materials, particularly concrete, on the local market.

“Most projects are delayed due to the lack of ready-mix concrete required for auger piling, which is a service we offer and is urgently required,” Coosal says in its project summary.

It is estimated that the facility, when completed, will produce a monthly volume of 2,000 m³ of ready-mix concrete, along with 1SOMT of concrete remnants from trucks. The waste will be captured in dedicated settling ponds, and disposed of at approved dump sites.

The specific location for the project is a plot of land, referred to as Block ‘X’ in Te Huis Te Coverden. It is bounded on the west by the Demerara River, to the north and south by heavily vegetated lands with residences, and to the east by houses and manufacturing sites.

The construction phase of this project is expected to run for two months, and will see the employment of 50-60 individuals.

SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTION ENVIRONMENT

“Coosal’s Guyana Construction Inc. is a company dedicated to the development of Guyana’s infrastructure, while at the same time creating a sustainable production environment.

“It is our belief, if granted project approval, the construction of the ready-mix concrete plant will have significant positive impacts on the local economy and the livelihoods of many Guyanese, while having negligible impact on the environment,” the company said.

It was reported recently that Guyana’s vibrant construction industry is expected to advance even further this year.

Driven by plans to invest heavily in the establishment and maintenance of critical infrastructure, the construction industry is projected to grow by 10.5 per cent in 2022.

Speaking from the public investment side, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh, during his presentation of Budget 2022 had said: “Mr. Speaker, the government is committed to filling the substantial infrastructural gaps that exist across our nation. In 2022, we will continue to invest heavily in construction projects across all sectors, alongside major projects coming from private sector investment initiatives.”

Current estimates show that the construction sector grew by 29.8 per cent in 2021 when compared with 2020.

“[This is] underpinned by both the major public infrastructure buildout that is currently underway, as well as increased private sector activity in industrial, commercial, and residential construction,” Dr. Singh related.

It was widely reported last year that from the housing sector to the agricultural sector, there was the mobilisation of resources from both private and public sector stakeholders, who laid the foundation to capitalise on the impending local growth.

Private projects, as reported, ranged from the construction of hotels and apartment complexes, to shopping complexes and office buildings, among other things.

In the public sector, aside from the construction of several low-income houses and houses for young professionals, there were upgrades to highways, main roads, and miscellaneous roads countrywide. This was also supplemented by the commencement of construction of new roads.

There was some $58.2 billion worth of planned expenditure on public infrastructure, last year. On the capital side, the budget for infrastructure was $32.9 billion, or 32 per cent of the total allocation for 2021.

INNOVATIVE, MODERN PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE

Addressing the plans for this year, Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill had said that the intention is to have innovative and modern public infrastructure.

The government has allocated the largest portion of its milestone $552.9 billion budget in 2022 to the Ministry of Public Works. A total of $96.1 billion has been allocated to the ministry, which is responsible for the country’s infrastructure.

Further, the government has allocated some $76.7 billion for roads and bridges under the Ministry of Public Works in the 2022 budget.

Another component of public infrastructure is the construction of houses and the accompanying facilities to make the environment conducive to living. To this end, the government has allocated $12.4 billion for further development of the housing sector.

“With the construction boom underway, particularly pertaining to the rapid expansion in housing and road projects, the development and expansion of the other mining and quarrying subsector is crucial,” Dr. Singh had said.