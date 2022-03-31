News Archives
Pomeroon Over-40 Masters receive cricket attire
At left is president of Pomeroon Sports Committee, Ernesto De Mattos; on the right is Operations manager of Adamantium Holdings Mr Haiman Beharry and centre is member of Pomeroon Sports Committee George Alphonso
POMEROON Over-40 Masters on Friday last received cricket attire compliments of the Pomeroon Oil Mill and Gaulin Supermarket, Charity, Essequibo.

The outfit was handed over to the president of the Pomeroon Cricket Committee, Mr Ernesto DeMattos by the Operations Manager of Adamantium Holdings, Mr Haimwan Beharry at a short ceremony held in the company’s boardroom. It waswas also attended by the General Manàger of the Company, Mr Eric Gomes.

Mr DeMattos thanked the company for the timely gesture and called on other business entities to do the same.
The outfit cost over $250 000.

Staff Reporter

