New all-women CPG group launched at Better Hope

THE National Community Policing Group (CPG), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, launched an all-female Community Policing Group at Better-Hope North, East Coast Demerara, on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the newly launched group is the 14th all-female CPG and comprises 39 members. The other all-female CPG groups are spread across the 10 administrative regions, with a total of 250 members.

The Permanent Secretary of the Home Affairs Ministry, Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas, charged the ladies to at all times be professional, build trust in the community, enhance the relationship between the police and the community and encourage community partnerships while being agents for change, conflict resolution and problem-solving.

She said this will significantly improve the flow of information between the police and the public, which will help in preventing and solving crimes, thus creating a safer and more secure community.

Reshi Das, Head of CPG, also encouraged the women to stay true to the agency’s mandate to always be “fair, friendly and firm” in carrying out their duties.

He stated said: “This duty requires you to deal with persons from different socioeconomic backgrounds. Often, it may be someone you know or that you are close to, be impartial and stay committed to the mandate and your new areas of responsibility.”

Further, since the relaunch of the CPG on October 26, 2020, by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, there are now 299 active groups comprising 5,172 members countrywide.

According to the ministry, these would include new groups as well as the resuscitation of dormant ones.

Among the groups, 67 are located in hinterland areas such as Arakaka, Oronoque, Fauls Top, 4-Miles (Port- Kaituma), Annai, Toka, Karasabai, Shulinab, Sand-Creek, Shea (Rupununi), Rincon, Karaburi, Mora, Waramuri (Moruca) Yarakita, Tobago, Imbortero, Bunbury and Whitewater (Mabaruma). Together they have a membership of 1,115 persons.

The CPG is also responsible for establishing 35 youth groups countrywide with a membership of 1,001.