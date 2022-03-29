News Archives
38 adolescent mothers equipped with cosmetology skills
MoE

–after graduating from Education Ministry’s re-integration programme

SOME 38 mothers are now equipped with skills in cosmetology to gain employment or to become entrepreneurs in the field.

This was made possible through a Ministry of Education programme which focuses on the re-integration of adolescent mothers into the education system.

The programme was co-ordinated by the Health and Family Life Education (HFLE) Unit of the ministry and the Carnegie School of Home Economics in Georgetown, and Kevin’s Reflections in Region 10.

Young mothers receive their care packages from officials

The programme benefited mothers from Regions Three, Four and 10. Following a symposium on resilience last Wednesday, the young mothers were given start-up kits and care packages at the graduation ceremony.

The young women were congratulated on successfully completing the programme and were encouraged to position themselves to take advantage of future opportunities. (Ministry of Education)

Staff Reporter

