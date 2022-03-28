News Archives
Team Mohamed lights up Quarter Mile return
Team Mohamed Nissan GTR
ANOTHER successful outing for the Team Mohamed unit underscored the GMR&SC Quarter-Mile Return.

The entrance of their Pro-mod car was smooth though the car was unable to show its true potential.

When the dust settled, it was the GTR Goliath that equaled the track record 7.5 seconds later ensuring that its name stood tall against the newcomers.

The sport is, however, heating up with the Rondel Daby Mustang showing strong potential for the next event.

While the car was satisfactory on its maiden outing, the Team has confirmed that there is more to come.
Details in a subsequent article

Staff Reporter

