SFSCL three-day tournament bowls off Thursday

…22 teams vying for supremacy

By Frederick Halley

THE 16th edition of the South Florida Softball Cricket League (SFSCL) tournament is set to bowl off on Thursday at three venues across the Sunshine State.

Some 22 teams, featuring eight in both the All Stars Open and Masters Over-40 and six in the Legends Over-50 are slated to vie for supremacy in the three-day extravaganza.

The All Stars and Masters Divisions will comprise two groups which will be based on a random number pulled at the draw. Each team will play a total of three preliminary 20-overs game. The top two teams from each zone will play in the semi-finals with the two winners advancing to Saturday’s final.

The Legends Division will also feature two groups which will be done from a random number pulled at tonight’s (Monday) draw. Each team will play a total of three preliminary 20-over games.

Teams will however play teams outside their zone, after which the two top teams in each zone will play in the semi-finals. Playoffs will be within your zone, with the two winners clashing in Saturday’s final.

All three finals will take place at Brian Picollo Park while preliminary round matches are set for the Central Broward Regional Park (CBRP) and Oswald Park.

The welcome meeting will be held on Wednesday, starting at 20.00 hrs at Tropics Restaurant and Nightclub, 7100 Hollywood Blvd, Pembroke Pines.

Hard copies of the SFSCL brochures will be distributed along with scoresheets, pens and clipboards for scoring. The Florida Cup magazine will be handed out as well while final roster changes will be permitted.

According to SFSCL President Dave Singh, the Florida Cup tournament presents an excellent opportunity for players from all softball cricket leagues to participate in a world-class tournament, held in the beautiful sunshine state of Florida.

“Undoubtedly, teams will have an amazing opportunity to showcase their talents for pride, trophies and the ultimate prize purses. The success of the Florida Cup event is built around the spirit of fun, friendship, fraternity and love for the game.

“The event has attracted teams from New York, Minnesota, Canada, Guyana, Orlando and local teams from South Florida. This event presents an ideal opportunity for players from different countries and States to meet and enjoy softball cricket at its highest level, while also enjoying all that South Florida is so famous for.

“We wish all the players and fans a wonderful and fun filled three days of spectacular cricket and great sportsmanship. Thank you for participating and taking this exciting journey with us. We appreciate having the teams here and will strive our best to make this a momentous tournament.”

Following are the teams to be in contention – All Stars Open: Softball Cricket Canada (SCC) All Stars, Hurricanes CC, Minnesota All Stars, Orlando All Stars, Firelinks All Stars, SFSCL All Stars, Kingsmen and Seeper Homes All Stars.

Masters Over-40: SCC Masters, Canadian Legends, Combined Masters, Orlando Masters, Regal Masters, Shaw Realty Masters, SSSCA Masters and Corriverton C.C.

Legends Over-50: Regal Legends, Toronto Blizzards, Orlando Legends, Marine Legends, Raiders Legends, Wellman Masters.