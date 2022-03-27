Teen girl arrested in Tucville drug bust

A 19-year-old woman who is a marketing clerk of Perry Street, Tucville Georgetown was, on Saturday, arrested when the Police Narcotics Branch visited her home and found 17.1 kg (37.70 pounds) of narcotics under her bed.

According to Police Headquarters, the detectives found two brown boxes under her bed containing several rectangular brown duct tape parcels, which when opened in her presence, contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa.

Police said she was told of the offence committed, arrested and escorted to Narcotics Branch along with the suspected cannabis.

“The suspected narcotics was weighed and it amounted to 37.70 pounds equivalent to 17.1 kg. She remains in custody as investigations continue, pending charges,” police said.