GDF Special Forces win quarterly fitness competition
A soldier scales a fiery obstacle in the Quarterly Fitness Competition for 2022 (GDF photo)
THE 31 Special Forces Squadron, on Friday, swept away the champion trophy at the first Quarterly Fitness Competition for 2022.

According to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), after two days of intense and friendly competition, the Squadron members proved to their counterparts that they are worthy of their title as the premier unit of the Force.

Tactical Service Unit (Police) female team crossed the finish line, holding second place at the first Quarterly Fitness Competition for 2022

The army noted that 15 male teams and four female teams participated in the competition which included maneuvering several obstacles in an assault course, a six-mile run, and tests of their marksmanship capabilities, among others.

The 2 1 Artillery Company won second place, and the Officer Cadets currently undergoing training on the Standard Officer Course 54 placed third.
Base Camp Ayanganna female team copped first place and the Tactical Service Unit (Police) female second.

Base Camp Ayanganna female team copped first place at the Quarterly Fitness Competition for 2022

Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, congratulated the Special Forces team but also encouraged the ranks to push themselves to master basic competencies.

Staff Reporter

