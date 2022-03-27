Region Four Chairman confirms his absence from court

CHAIRMAN of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Daniel Seeram, on Saturday, confirmed that he was absent from the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court on Friday where he was expected to face a charge of threatening behaviour committed on his father-in– law, Shaheed Hamid.

In a press release, Seeram stated: “First, I was called by an officer of the Major Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at approximately 21:00 hours, on Thursday 24th March, 2022 informing me that I must attend the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court for 09:00 hours the following morning, Friday 25th March, 2022. I informed the officer that I was out of the jurisdiction and further it was impossible for me to return to Georgetown to attend court at 09:00 hours, given the sudden and extremely short notice.”

He continued: “Notwithstanding the late notice, I retained a lawyer, Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde, who was present in court and represented me in said matter. My Counsel later informed me that my matter is rescheduled for Thursday 31st March, 2022. What is in fact true is that the other party was a no-show in court, which the Guyana Chronicle Newspaper, suspiciously, failed to report.”

According to police report, on March 6, Seeram and his father-in-law allegedly had a heated argument at MovieTowne, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, which later turned grim after Seeram reportedly cranked his firearm on Hamid.

Both persons are licensed firearm holders of 9MM pistols and their guns were seized as part of the investigation.

Reports indicated that Hamid, 50, of Ganges Street, Prashad Nagar, visited the Turkeyen Police Station that Sunday and made a report which alleged that his life had been threatened by his 31-year-old son-in-law, who reportedly cranked a gun on him during an exchange of words.

The incident reportedly occurred amongst family members and friends at the entertainment complex. The police disclosed that the altercation caught the attention of security personnel at the establishment who intervened and escorted the Regional Chairman out of the building.

However, on the same day, Seeram visited the Alberttown Police Station where he made a report that Hamid drew a black handgun from his pants waist during an exchange of words.

Police said that Hamid was asked to report to the Alberttown Police Station where both parties were questioned as to what had caused the altercation.

“Mr Seeram stated that he went to the establishment to speak to his wife about an ongoing issue between them and Mr Hamid intervened and they had an exchange of words and Hamid drew his firearm. They were arrested and told of the allegation and both parties denied the allegation,” a police report noted.