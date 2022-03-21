15,000 acres of land ‘opens up’ for Region Two farmers

HUNDREDS of Region Two farmers are expected to benefit from 15,000 acres of available farming lands following the rehabilitation of several all-weather roads costing over $51 million.

Regional Vice Chairman, Humace Oudit, said farmers will participate in the project by providing self-help services.

The roads are currently being laid and compacted with crusher-run in anticipation of the repairs. The road rehabilitation will help reduce production and machinery maintenance costs for farmers in the region.

“This is not going to contract, as it will be a long process because we want a quick approach to the works so that farmers can get access to their produce and that is why these works are being given to the farmers themselves,” he said.

Some $20million will be used for the road rehabilitation. The Water Users Association in the region has also injected millions of dollars towards the road works.

Meanwhile, the region will provide mini-excavators to farmers which will allow them to craft water channels on the dams, the vice-chairman stated. This will ensure farmers do not suffer losses during drought periods or heavy rainfall that could result in flooding.

“We have always tried our best to see how we can intervene and assist them with whatever resources we have but at the same time, I would like to appeal to farmers to give their helping hands to this process because the region alone will try as much as we can, but we also need the farmers’ assistance too,” he added.

This year, the region received $6.1 billion to carry out its 2022 work programme. Works include the construction of a health post and landing at Siriki, reinforced concrete bridge at Onderneeming, and upgrading of roads at David James, Damon, Second Cross, and Playground Streets.