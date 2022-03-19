Tickets go on sale from March 24

TICKETS for the highly talked about Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Quarter Mile Return will go on sale next week at venues across the country.

The event, which is set for March 27 at the South Dakota Circuit strip, will be the club’s first drag race meet of the year.

According to the president, Rameez Mohamed, fans have been in constant contact with the club in an attempt to get tickets for the event.

“Every day, we get tons of messages on our Facebook page, calls to the office and even people calling our members to ask when the tickets will go on sale and where they will be on sale.”

“As a committee, we have outlined several places where fans can get tickets in most parts of the country. We want all our fans to come out for this event.”

Tickets will go on sale from March 24 at the club’s Albert Street, & Thomas Lands venue; Mohamed’s Enterprise, 29 Lombard Street, Georgetown; Motor Trend Service Centre; Area L Foulis Public Road E.C.D; West Coast Customs Wash Bay, Vreed-en-Hoop, W.C.D; Massive Audio, Parika, E.B.E; Homeline Furnishing, 592 New Amsterdam, Berbice; Sukhpaul’s Business Enterprise & Auto Sales, Lot 7-8 Strand New Amsterdam, Berbice and Sukhpaul’s Service Station, Corriverton, Berbice.

Adult tickets will cost $2 000 while children will cost $500.

Meanwhile competition is expected from Suriname with a total of 10 cars so far confirming participation.

“We welcome our bothers from Suriname. They were interested since we began planning and with the COVID-19 restrictions lifted, we are expecting a lot of competition from there.

“I think so far, our Suriname counterparts have indicated that there are just over 10 cars that have indicated an interest in coming to the event in addition to spectators … so I predict it’s going to be a good meet.”

There will be a lot of surprises come Sunday for this event with a lot of guys bringing out some new machines. Of course the Team Mohamed’s cars will be there as well as the Kong Supra so that’s something else the fans have to look forward to,” The GMR&SC president commented.