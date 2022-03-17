Passenger nabbed with suspected cannabis at Weldaad

A ROUTINE stop and search exercise by officers of the Weldaad Police Station, on Tuesday, resulted in the discovery of 1,814 grams of suspected cannabis, purportedly belonging to a passenger of motorcar HD 2424.

According to information from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the taxi was driven by a 50-year-old male and had only one male passenger.

After a search of the vehicle, police found a wrapped parcel in a brown haversack, which contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The passenger was told of the offence, arrested and cautioned. He later admitted to possession of the suspected cannabis.

The suspected remains in custody as investigations progress.