Fisherman missing after boat capsizes in Corentyne River

A FRANTIC search has been launched for a Berbice fisherman who disappeared after the boat he was in, capsized in the vicinity of Bush Lot Village on the Corentyne Coast sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Missing is 28-year-old Suraj Dhaneshwar of Lot 49 Railway Line, Rosignol, West Coast Berbice.

The captain of the vessel is in police custody as worried relatives and fellow fishermen remain hopeful that the missing father of one is alive and had managed to drift to safety.

Up to late Wednesday afternoon, persons on four boats searched the river for Dhaneshwar but they found no trace of him. They will resume the search today.

This publication understands that Dhaneshwar left his home on Tuesday at around 03:00 hours with a captain and was slated to return on Wednesday.

His mother, 54-year-old Chandrawattie Persaud, told reporters that her son and the captain had a “full catch” as the fish box was full to capacity. Based on what the woman said they were on their way back to shore when tragedy struck.

According to the missing man’s sister, the captain of the boat told them that the vessel capsized somewhere in the vicinity of Bush Lot in East Berbice-Corentyne while they were making their way back to the 3 Doors sluice at D’Edward Village, West Berbice.

“This morning we see the captain and the fishery supervisor come by we early…and said there was an accident and them can’t find me brother,” the worried woman recalled.

She said that the captain related that after the boat toppled, he managed to hold on to the boat while her brother held on to the ice box but he drifted away.

The captain was reportedly rescued by a passing vessel. Dhaneshwar, however, could not be found.

The captain then made his way back to the Rosignol Fisheries where he raised an alarm and a search was launched.

At around 14:00 hours on Wednesday, fishermen stumbled upon the ice box that Dhaneshwar was reportedly holding on to when he drifted away.

The family, including the missing man’s wife 24-year-old Anita Seecharran, are not giving up hope even though the chances of survival become less as more time passes.

“He could be anywhere because the tide does push you far from where you topple so we hoping we find him,” his sister said.

Dhaneshwar has been in the fishing industry for over four years plying his trade between Guyana and Suriname. He has a two-year-old child and is currently building his house.