MMG+ singled out as ‘game changer’ in financial technology in Guyana

THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph company (GTT)’s Mobile Money Guyana (mmg+) was singled out as an innovative tool to consumers by users, during a panel discussion hosted by the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission on Tuesday in recognition of World Consumer Rights Day.

Founded in 2013, mmg+ provides a spectrum of financial services to customers. Among other services it provides are: The payment of bills, topping up of GTT cellphone credit, sending and receiving money, and shopping and paying for items such as groceries.

Some customers could also transfer money from their bank accounts to their mmg+ wallets to make those payments.

According to MMG’s General Manager Bobita Ram, mmg+ has made everyday life more convenient for Guyanese, given the ease with which it can be used, and the added security it offers.

The provision of those services is in keeping with the promise to innovate for all in Guyana. As part of this promise, in the last year, mmg+ has added more services, revamped the app to make it more user- friendly, while ensuring the continuity of its USSD feature, which allows secure usage without Internet connectivity.

CCAC Communications Officer Allison Parker, in an invited comment, said: “The CCAC recognises the mmg+ service as one of the FinTech services that has reshaped the way consumers engage in financial transactions.”

Themed, “Fair Digital Finance”, this World Consumer Rights Day 2022 saw panelists being drawn from mmg+, CreditInfo Guyana, the Bank of Guyana (BOG), and the Guyana Association of Bankers (GABI).

The future of mmg+ will see more partnerships and collaboration to ensure wider, more inclusive access, and greater innovation as the product evolves.