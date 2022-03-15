West Indies docked two World Test Championship points for slow over rate

West Indies have been docked two World Test Championship points, and the players fined 40% of their match fee, after Kraigg Brathwaite’s team were penalised for a slow over rate during the drawn Antigua Test.

The hosts were ruled to be two overs short, after allowances, by the umpiring team of Joel Wilson, Gregory Brathwaite, Nigel Duguid and Leslie Reifer. Brathwaite pleaded guilty to the offence, with ICC match referee, Richie Richardson, imposing the sanction without need for a formal hearing.

The points deduction means West Indies have 14 WTC points, level with England – but they remain in eighth on the table, due to having won a higher percentage (23.33% to 11.67%) from their fixtures to date.

The teams will face off again in Barbados, where the second Test begins on Wednesday. West Indies have named an unchanged 13-man squad, with fast bowler Shannon Gabriel not yet deemed fit to return to contention.

“It was a hard-fought first match in Antigua and we decided to stick with the same 13 players for the second match in Barbados,” West Indies’ lead selector, Desmond Haynes, said.

“[Nkrumah] Bonner demonstrated the way you should play, and we were very pleased with the way he played in the first innings and again in the second innings. It was a hard work for all the bowlers, and we were very happy with the way they stuck to the task.” (Cricinfo).