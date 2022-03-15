$42M water-supply system commissioned at Jawalla

OVER 600 residents within the riverine community of Jawalla, Region Seven, are now enjoying improved access to potable water with a new $42 million water-supply system.

The system was commissioned on Sunday by Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, in keeping with a commitment made to residents last year.

Minister Croal was accompanied by a team from the Guyana Water Incorporated, including Director of Hinterland Services, Ramchand Jailal; Assistant Regional Executive Officer, Deyon Seecharran and other regional officials.

The Jawalla Water Supply System now brings clean water to the homes of hundreds of residents for the first time, schools, the health centre, the village office and other public buildings.

In delivering his remarks, the minister said that the government’s vision is to deliver potable water to more than 90 per cent of Guyanese across the hinterland and coastland by 2025.

“Each community in this country must have proper access to potable water. That is a commitment we have made as a government and we intend to fulfill that,” Minister Croal affirmed.

The project was executed by R. Kissoon Contracting Services. It included the drilling of a deep water well, installation of pipe networks with service connections, construction of a trestle with storage tanks, construction of a fence and the installation of a photovoltaic pumping system.

Residents have also hailed the project, stating that it will significantly develop the area.

“It means a lot because the school is over here and the children are the ones that [sic] will benefit…before they used to pump water from the river and it’s not really healthy,” Lovern Singh expressed.

“They had some difficulties when we didn’t have [a] water system and it’s a relief. It’s a little less stress, especially for women who had to fetch water,” Toshao, Verron Henry added.

This year, Minister Croal announced that close to $200 million will be invested in the region’s water sector for further development.