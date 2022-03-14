Ten more COVID-19 cases recorded

TEN more persons have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, taking Guyana’s overall confirmed cases to 63,144 since the first case was recorded in March, 2020.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were recorded within the last 24 hours.

There are currently 229 active COVID-19 cases in Guyana, following the 10 new cases which were recorded in Regions Three, Four, Five and Six.

Region Four recorded seven new cases, while Regions Three, Five and Six recorded one new case each.

Of the active cases, seven persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital, Liliendaal; 12 are in institutional isolation; 202 are in home isolation, and eight are in institutional quarantine.

Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic, that is, they are not exhibiting symptoms.

The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force until March 31, 2022. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per the current measures, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes, and physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are recommended.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.