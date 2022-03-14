Rewa Eco-Lodge secures second place at international awards

THE Rewa Eco-Lodge located in the North Rupununi, Region Nine, has won second place out of 100 countries in the ‘Communities & Culture’ category of the 2022 Green Destinations Story awards.

The award ceremony was held virtually on March 11. A release from the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) stated that the ‘Communities & Culture’ category of the award, not only acknowledges local life, culture and traditions, but also addresses the negative impact of tourism on the local communities.

The GTA said that, while not surprised by the award, it was more than pleased by the honour bestowed on the local company.

“Through the support of the GTA, Rewa Eco-Lodge presented a detailed conservation story on the Arapaima species and the sustainable steps that they have implemented to mitigate the challenges faced by the community.”

GTA’s Director (ag), Kamrul Baksh, in the statement, noted that, “It is certainly remarkable, although not quite surprising that Rewa Eco-Lodge has been awarded such a prestigious recognition. We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Green Destinations for working with us to make this a reality.”

He said the agency will continue to work with the community-led and owned tourism 9+487enterprises in the journey for sustainable tourism development.

Baksh also congratulated the team at the Rewa Eco-Lodge. Other award categories included: Localising and Decarbonising the Supply Chain, Environment and Climate, Nature and Ecotourism and Tourism Reset and Recover.

The Green Destinations Story Awards is an annual event staged at ITB Berlin.

Guyana in recent years, has copped several international awards for excellence in sustainable tourism, including the Number One Best Eco Tourism Destination in 2019.